Young Turks label changes name to Young, donates to Armenian Institute

Young Turks, the British record label who has released music from FKA twigs, The xx, Sampha, Kamasi Washington, and more has changed its name to Young. In a statement explaining the change, founder Caius Pawson said the label had originally been named after the Rod Stewart song, but that he had been "unaware of the deeper history of the term and, specifically, that the Young Turks were a group who carried out the Armenian Genocide from 1915 onwards."

The label has now made a donation to the Aremenian Institute in honor of the day of commemoration of the 1915 Armenian Genocide on April 24. You can read their full statement below: