YoungBoy Never Broke Again arrested on drug & firearm charges, lawyer says he is innocent: report

Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again was one of 16 people arrested in his hometown on Monday (9/28) on drug and firearm charges, WAFB9 reports. YoungBoy (real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) reportedly faces drug possession, drug distribution, felony in possession of a firearm, and stolen firearms charges.

According to documents obtained by XXL, YoungBoy was taken into custody and booked at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office this morning, though it is not yet known if he has been released.

This news follows a long history of legal issues for the 20-year-old rapper, who was previously jailed in 2016 and 2017 for two charges of attempted first degree murder, and then arrested in 2018 for an alleged kidnapping, assault, and weapons violation, and he was incarcerated for three months in 2019 following a shooting in Miami that he was involved in while on probation.

UPDATE: YoungBoy’s attorney James P. Manasseh gave Pitchfork a statement, which reads:

It is important to remember that when someone is arrested for a crime it does not mean they are guilty of anything. Kentrell Gaulden is innocent of the crimes he was arrested for yesterday evening. He did not possess any firearms nor did he possess any controlled dangerous substances. Law enforcement arrived on scene without any evidence of a crime occurring and immediately detained 15-20 young Black men solely based on an alleged tip that firearms were present on the scene. We still have the Second Amendment in the United States. The immediate detention of these Black men was illegal in that it violated their constitutional rights. The subsequent searches conducted by law enforcement were also illegal. Even with the illegal searches that were conducted, no firearms or controlled dangerous substances were found on Mr. Gaulden’s person or in his immediate control. Mr. Gaulden is innocent of the charges he was booked on last night and looks forward to defending himself as such.

Earlier this month, YoungBoy released his new album Top, which debuted at number one.