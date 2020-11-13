Your Old Droog announces album, taps El-P, Black Thought, Mach-Hommy, Tha God Fahim for new song

Following a whopping three albums in 2019, Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog had a comparatively quieter 2020, but last month he released the new single "Ukraine," and now he announced a new album, Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition, due December 4 via Mongoloid Banks (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes new single "Pravda," which comes with a truly stacked cast of guests: El-P, Black Thought, Mach-Hommy, and Tha God Fahim.

"This track is more of a quarantine freestyle session than anything that remotely resembles standard song structure," Droog says. "It’s the first song I did in isolation and the rest of the features just naturally unfolded." It's predictably great stuff, as you can hear for yourself below.

Mach-Hommy and Tha God Fahim also executive produced the album, and they're featured on other tracks as well. Other guests include billy woods, Phonte of Little Brother, and Tvoy. Full tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Dump YOD Intro

2. Kazakhstan

3. Ukraine

4. New Religion (feat. Tha God Fahim and Mach-Hommy)

5. Matryoshka

6. Odessa (feat. Billy Woods)

7. Malchishka Krutoy (feat. Tvoy)

8. Babushka III

9. Uzbekistan (feat. Phonte and Mach-Hommy)

10. Pravda (feat. Mach-Hommy, EI-P, Tha God Fahim and Black Thought)

11. Kyrgyzstan

12. Dump YOD Outro

--