Your Old Droog announces ‘Yod Stewart Tour’ with Edan

Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog has been prolific as ever this year, having already dropped three projects -- Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream (with Tha God Fahim), YOD Wave, and most recently, Yod Stewart -- and now he has announced the short 'Yod Stewart Tour' for this August, with shows in Los Angeles, NYC, Chicago, and Atlanta. Frequent YOD collaborator Edan is also "on the wheels of steel" at all dates, and comedian Anthony Jeselnik (who did the skits on Droog's 2017 album Packs) is hosting the LA show. Here's the schedule:

8/3 - Los Angeles - The Roxy Theatre (tickets)

8/12 - New York - Bowery Ballroom (tickets)

8/18 - Chicago - Lincoln Hall (tickets)

8/25 - Atlanta - Aisle 5 (tickets)

--

Stream Yod Stewart below...