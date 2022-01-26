Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim announce ‘Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: American Dream,’ share 2 tracks

Tha God Fahim and Your Old Droog each released multiple projects in 2021, including two together, and one of those collaborative projects, Tha Wolf On Wall St, was one of our favorite rap albums of 2021. So we're excited to learn that the pair have just announced a sequel, Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream, due this Friday (1/28) via Nature Sounds. The first two songs are out now, "Wall St With Briefcase" and "No Days Off," and these feel a little lighter in tone than than the first Wolf On Wall St, but both have that same effortlessly great, vintage boom bap feel. Listen to both below.

Tracklist

1. Wall St With Briefcase

2. No Days Off

3. Bull Market

4. Chubby Pockets

5. War Cry

6. War Of Millionz

7. Corporate Ladder

8. I Won’t Stop

Update: It was initially posted that the album is due February 28, but January 28 is the correct release date.

