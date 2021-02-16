Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim releasing another collab LP this week (stream a track)

Tha God Fahim and Your Old Droog's collaborative album Tha Wolf On Wall St was one of the best rap albums of January, and it's a brief album that's rewarding on repeated listens and always keeps you wanting more. Thankfully, there is more.

The pair will release another collaborative album, Tha YOD Fahim, this Friday (2/19). It's got 14 new tracks (almost twice as many as Tha Wolf On Wall St), and one of them, "Slam Dunk Contest," is out today. It was produced by Nottz and it features a guest verse by veteran Queens rapper Pharoahe Monch (who's fresh off releasing the debut album by his new rap rock group th1rt3en). It's a rawer, harder track than the jazzy boom bap of Tha Wolf On Wall St, but still very much cut from the '90s New York rap cloth of the previous album and it's got us excited to hear the rest of this LP. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Icee Shop/Entrées

2. Stretch

3. Charles Barkley

4. Mailman

5. Slam Dunk Contest ft. Pharaohe Monch

6. Brrt Simpson ft. Left Lane Didon

7. Reign Man

8. WNBA

9. The Dunking Dutchman

10. A Long Time Coming

11. Disney World

12. Lost Smile

13. Questions

14. 90 From The Line Remix (Šarūnas Marčiulionis)