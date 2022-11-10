Your Spirit Dies prep new EP ‘Our Saints Drown In Ash’ (watch the “2000 Needles” video)

South Carolina metalcore newcomers Your Spirit Dies will follow their 2020 debut EP The Process of Grief with another new EP, Our Saints Drown In Ash, on December 2 via Acrobat Unstable/The Coming Strife. It was produced by Greg Thomas (Misery Signals, END), and the first taste is "2000 Needles," a raw, heavy metalcore song that the band says is "about a truly suffocating depression that feels like it has no end." They add, "We had a passage in mind from Dante’s Inferno, which is where the bit of religious context comes from (it’s throughout the whole record). In the 2+ years since The Process of Grief, we’ve grown as musicians and songwriters, definitely to the credit of Greg Thomas who pushed our capabilities when recording Our Saints Drown In Ash."

The song officially hits streaming tomorrow, but the video gets an early premiere right here: