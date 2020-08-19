You’re never going to believe this, but Tucker Carlson does not like Cardi B’s “WAP”

Ben Shapiro, a few Republican Congressional candidates, and other conservatives really don't like Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's new song "WAP," and you're never going to believe this, but the eternally-regressive Fox News host Tucker Carlson doesn't like it either.

With the words "DEGRADING SONG CELEBRATED BY THE LEFT" on screen, Tucker rambles about how he "can't tell you what [WAP] stands for" (say it with us, Tucker, it's "WET. ASS. PUSSY."), and then after playing a clip of Cardi speaking about the song, he says, "That's garbage, you don't need to be a puritan to think so."

"It's aimed at young American girls, maybe your girls, your granddaughters, and what is it doing to them?" he continues. "Can you even imagine what it's doing to them? People are getting rich pushing that crap on the country and they should be ashamed of themselves. But they're not ashamed of themselves. Joe Biden just did an interview with Cardi B."

He then adds, "We’re not being prudish here. This is not James Brown being sexually suggestive on stage. Go online right now and look up the lyrics to this song. And then ask yourself if you were Joe Biden, would you suck up to the person who sang it and ask yourself above all, and ask it more than once, what is this doing to our kids?"

Tucker's totally-not-puritan-or-prudish rant is so obviously steeped in racism and sexism that we don't even want to use up any more mental energy on this cockroach, so we'll just leave you with the response Cardi already gave nine days ago:

If you feel like getting mad, watch Tucker's clip here: