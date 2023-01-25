Yours Are The Only Ears announces new LP ‘We Know The Sky,’ shares “Dreamer”

New York's Susannah Cutler has announced her sophomore album as Yours Are The Only Ears. We Know The Sky, the follow-up to her 2018 debut Knock Hard, is due March 24 via Lame-O Records. The first taste comes from album opener "Dreamer," which blends acoustic and electric guitars to back the contemplative indie rock track. Susannah says of the song,

‘Dreamer’ is about waking up to the realization that you need to move on from a painful relationship. When someone isn't able to see how their behavior hurts you, it's ok to let go of them and trust that there's something better out there for you. However, moving on and reckoning with the parts of yourself that you've denied can be equally painful. This song is about that process and learning to trust yourself.

Listen to "Dreamer" and check out the album art (painted by Susannah herself) and tracklist for We Know The Sky below.

Yours Are The Only Ears, We Know The Sky loading...

Tracklisting

1. Dreamer

2. We Know The Sky

3. Horses

4. Bad Habit

5. Stained

6. Blue Moon Blood

7. Ghost With New Skin

8. Swan Song

9. Black Bear

10. Love Me Too