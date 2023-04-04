Youth Lagoon announces North American tour with urika’s bedroom, shares “Prizefighter”

Youth Lagoon has shared another single from his upcoming album Heaven Is A Junkyard, his first under the moniker since 2016. "Prizefighter" is equally haunting and inviting, with piano, guitars, and subdued electronics underscoring Trevor Powers' intimate lyrics and whispery vocals. Trevor says:

4 years ago, I started writing a song about brothers. I grew up with 3 of them, so our house was doomsday but with more sugar cereal. Our love was strong and so was our barbarity. It was real joy — the kind you didn't have to look for cuz it smacked you in the face or pushed you off the bed into a file cabinet. Beyond that, we were homeschooled. 4 weirdos home all day who adored each other and hated each other and played baseball everyday in the backyard and threw rocks at each other's heads and laughed 'till we threw up. Our bond is forever. That song I started those years ago meant too much to me to finish. I was scared of it. Scared of not making it great... so I tabled it. A couple weeks before leaving to make the record, I went through some old voice memos while watching a VHS of Drugstore Cowboy. I listened to that 30-second sketch called 'Prizefighter.' It was like an angel fell from the sky to tell me how to finish it. 'Don't make it great,' she said. 'Make it true.' I finished the song in 2 days.

"Prizefighter" comes with a moving video directed by Tyler T. Williams. Check it out below.

Youth Lagoon has also announced a North American tour, his first in eight years. The first leg kicks off in July, seeing Trevor travel the Midwest, and including his appearance at Pitchfork Fest. The tour continues in September with support from urika's bedroom. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show on September 20 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10am local.

Youth Lagoon 2023 tour loading...

YOUTH LAGOON --2023 TOUR DATES

Fri. July 14 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You

Sat. July 15 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

Mon. July 17 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Club David

Tue. July 18 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

Thu. July 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Fri. July 21 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. July 22 - Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

Sun. July 23 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

Tue. July 25 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

Wed. July 26 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Fri. July 28 - Fort Collin, CO @ The Aggie

Sat. July 29 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

Mon. July 31 - Jackson Hole, WY @ Center for the Arts

Thu. Sept. 7 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall *

Fri. Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

Sat. Sept. 9 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

Mon. Sept. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Tue. Sept. 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

Fri. Sept. 15 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

Sat. Sept. 16 - Toronto,ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

Mon. Sept. 18 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

Tue. Sept. 19 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair *

Wed. Sept. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Fri. Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

Sat. Sept. 23 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

Mon. Sept. 25 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

Tue. Sept. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

Thu. Sept. 28 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) *

Fri. Sept. 29 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s *

Sat. Sept. 30 - Dallas, TX @ Trees *

Mon. Oct. 2 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

Tue. Oct. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

Wed. Oct. 4 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Fri. Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

Sat. Oct. 7 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Mon. Oct. 9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

Tue. Oct. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Wed. Oct. 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt *

Thu. Oct. 12 - Bellingham, WA @ Bellingham Exit *

* w/ urika's bedroom