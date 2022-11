Trevor Powers retired the Youth Lagoon moniker in 2016 and since released two albums under his own name, but it looks like Youth Lagoon is coming back. "New Youth Lagoon album coming," Trevor posted on Instagram, along with a video teaser featuring a short clip of new music. That's all we know for now, but stay tuned for more!

Last year, Youth Lagoon put out a 10th anniversary edition of The Year of Hibernation with bonus tracks.