Youth of Today announce Northeast shows w/ Outburst, Lion of Judah, Glue, Combust, Gel & more

Youth of Today's reunion continued at Oblivion Access earlier this year, and now they've announced a run of Northeast shows, all of which have different and great openers. Here's the schedule:

Wed, Nov 16 | Cambridge, MA | The Middle East w/ Art Thieves, ICU, TBD

Thu, Nov 17 | Brooklyn, NY | The Brooklyn Monarch w/ Glue, Combust, GEL

Fri, Nov 18 | Philadelphia, PA | First Unitarian Church w/ Outburst, End It, Raw Brigade, Cut Down

Sat, Nov 19 | Baltimore, MD | Ottobar w/ Lion of Judah, Truth Cult, Grand Scheme

Tickets for all shows go on sale Wednesday (8/31) at 10 AM. Ticket link for Brooklyn is here.

Meanwhile, Youth of Today members Walter Schreifels and Sammy Siegler also have upcoming Rival Schools reunion shows in 2023, including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on May 19 (sold out) and Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 20 (tickets).

Walter's band Quicksand are also touring with Helmet, Clutch, and Butthole Surfers' JD Pinkus, including NYC's Palladium Times Square on September 16.

We've got some classic Youth of Today records on color vinyl available in our shop, as well as Quicksand and Gorilla Biscuits records and merch.

Check out a video of Youth of Today's recent Oblivion Access set:

