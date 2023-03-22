yunè pinku shares “Sports” from new EP ‘BABYLON IX,’ announces first US shows

Producer and singer/songwriter yunè pinku has a new EP, BABYLON IX, on the way, due out April 28 via Platoon (pre-order). It includes previously released singles "Night Light" and "Fai Fighter,"and now she's sharing "Sports," a bounce-heavy, rave-ready track with intimate vocals and spacey synths. yunè explains, “Sports is based loosely on an angry version of Lana Del Rey’s 'Video Games' — mainly just the idea of someone putting a TV screen before the people they care about and their own life. I envisioned a sort of Wall-E-esque future people glued to the chair with a TV guide vibe.” Listen and check out the tracklist for BABYLON IX below.

yunè pinku has several live dates coming up in the UK and Europe, and she's announced her first shows in the US. Those include her NYC debut, happening on June 15 at Elsewhere Zone One. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM, and you can see all dates below.

BABYLON IX Tracklist

1. Trinity

2. Heartbeat

3. Sports

4. Blush Cut

5. Night Light

6. Fai Fighter

yunè pinku -- 2023 Live Dates

3/23 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

3/25 - Limerick, IE @ Dolans

3/26 - Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue

3/28 - Dublin, IE @ Academy

4/15 - Rotterdam, NL @ MOM festival, Motel Mozaique

5/18 - London, UK @ Pickle Factory

5/27 - Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

5/28 - Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

5/30 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat

6/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere, Zone One

6/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

8/11 - Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival (dj set)