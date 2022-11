Yung Kayo, who we recently included in a list of 12 newer rappers to watch, has announced a followup to this year's great DFTK. His next project is called Nineteen, and it'll arrive via Young Stoner Life/300 Entertainment (release date TBA), and the first single is "150." It's another great taste of Kayo's energetic, mood-oriented, auto-tune-fueled sound and you can check it out below.

