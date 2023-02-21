YUNGMORPHEUS announces LP ‘From Whence It Came’ and co-headlining tour with Fly Anakin

LA-based rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has announced a new album, From Whence It Came, coming on April 28 via Lex Records (pre-order). The upcoming album features contributions from Jimetta Rose, Quevin, Fly Anakin, MED, Judah, Ahwlee, Iojii, and Mary Lattimore. Check out the artwork and tracklist for From Whence It Came below.

YUNGMORPHEUS shared lead single "Layman's Terms" today, a soul-sampling track produced by Junie centered around Morpheus's understated, chilled-out flows. The song comes with a music video directed by Jackie Radinsky, which includes a visual preview of album track "Heavy Bags." Check it out below.

Alongside the album announcement and release of "Layman's Terms," YUNGMORPHEUS has shared plans for a co-headlining US tour with Fly Anakin this summer. They'll hit Atlanta, Chicago, L.A., Oakland, and more in early June. Tickets are available now.

YUNGMORPHEUS and Fly Anakin come to Brooklyn with special guest Chuck Strangers on June 2 at Public Records. Morpheus will also play a one-off show with Montreal producer Nicholas Craven on March 5 at Elsewhere Zone One. All dates below.

YUNGMORPHEUS, From Whence It Came loading...

Tracklisting

1. Where It Goes featuring Jimetta Rose

2. Self Sponsored

3. Escovitch Fish featuring Quevin

4. Near The Cell Towers

5. Cassava Bread featuring Fly Anakin

6. Hold Tighter // Don’t Mention It

7. What You Won’t Do featuring MED

8. For the Evening featuring Judah & Ahwlee

9. So It Goes

10. Heavy Bags

11. Playin’ the Same Game

12. Top Dog // Under Dog

13. Creme Brûlée

14. Layman's Terms

15. Fiya Hafif Bun featuring lojii

16. In the Water

17. Shattered Glass featuring Mary Lattimore

18. Free Form Cash (Shoutro)

19. Faded Memories

YUNGMORPHEUS & Fly Anakin -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/31 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

6/1 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

6/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records *

6/3 - Easthampton, MA @ Daily Op

6/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

6/9 - Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High Club

* = with Chuck Strangers