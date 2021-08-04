YUNGMORPHEUS & Eyedress announce new album, share song ft. Pink Siifu

Prolific underground rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has announced a new album, Affable With Pointed Teeth, due October 1 via Lex Records and entirely produced by Eyedress. It includes the pair's recent double single "Candyman" & "Four Week Cure," as well as the just-released "Georgette's Tea Room," which features Pink Siifu. It's a smoky, hazy song and a very promising taste of the LP. Listen and watch the video below.

Speaking of Pink Siifu, his new album GUMBO'! just came out this week.

Tracklist

1. If We Must

2. Red Spheres

3. Candyman

4. Four Week Cure

5. Georgette's Tea Room (feat. Pink Siifu)

6. What The Stakes Is

7. County Line Rd

8. Bow Down

9. Reverse King's Gambit

10. Nkisi Nkondi

11. Slim Fit Peacoats

12. Poised on the Cusp

13. Castelo Dos Mouros

14. Bunchy Carter

15. Rainbow Coalition

16. No Traces

17. Loose Goose

18. My Hands