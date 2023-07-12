Yussef Dayes shares new singles ft. Masego & Rocco Palladino, plots tour (NYC on BV Presale)

UK jazz drummer Yussef Dayes releases his debut solo album, Black Classical Music, in September, and he's shared two new singles from it. "Marching Band" features Masego, and "Tioga Pass" features Rocco Palladino. Watch the visualizers for both below.

"'Tioga Pass' featuring the legend Rocco Palladino on bass!," Yussef says. "Written by myself, Rocco, Charlie Stacey, Venna & Alexander Bourt. A family trip in the heart of Yosemite national park ...Tioga Pass was one of the views that remained clear in my mind. Rocco’s bassline & Charlie Stacey's synth instantly take me back to that moment. This is an ode to that time I guess, and to my mother who would bring us to these beautiful locations. We worked with the incredible Chineke! Orchestra for strings and the song felt complete."

Yussef will be playing shows to support his new album, with UK dates in October followed by a US run in November and December. See all dates below.

The NYC shows are at Warsaw on November 16 and Irving Plaza on November 19, and you can get tickets now with the BrooklynVegan Presale password BVYUSSEFDAYES. Our presale runs through Thursday (7/13) at 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 14 at 10 AM.

YUSSEF DAYES: 2023 TOUR

Oct 3, Concorde II, Brighton, UK

Oct 4, Tramsheds, Cardiff, UK

Oct 6, SWX, Bristol, UK

Oct 7, New Century, Manchester, UK

Oct 8, Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh, UK

Oct 12, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Nov 16, Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY

Nov 17, Royale, Boston, MA

Nov 18, Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Nov 19, Irving Plaza, New York, NY

Nov 21, El Club, Detroit, MI

Nov 22, Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

Nov 24, Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

Nov 25, Neighbourhood Theatre, Charlotte, NC

Nov 26, City Winery, Nashville, TN

Nov 28, The Showbox, Seattle, WA

Nov 30, Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

Dec 3, The Fonda, Los Angeles, CA

Dec 4, Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

Dec 6, Cervantes’ Masterpiece, Denver, CO

Dec 8, Oasis Wynwood, Miami, FL

Dec 12, Tipitina’s, New Orleans, LA

Dec 13, Rise Rooftop, Houston, TX

Dec 14, Empire Garage, Austin, TX

Dec 15, Studio at the Factory, Dallas, TX

Dec 17, Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN