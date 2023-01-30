Yves Tumor announces new LP & tour (watch “Echolalia” video)

Yves Tumor announced a new album, Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Been Worlds), due out March 17 via Warp Records. It follows their 2021 EP The Asymptotical World and was produced by Noah Goldstein and mixed by Alan Moulder, with contributions by collaborators Chris Greatti, Yves Rothman, and Rhys Hastings. See the cover art below.

The album includes Yves' November single "God Is a Circle," and they've shared a new single, "Echolalia," and an accompanying video directed by Jordan Hemingway that pays homage to Gulliver's Travels. Watch it below.

Yves has also announced tour dates in North America, Europe, and the UK, following their sets at Coachella in April. They'll be in the US and Canada through April and May, with support from Pretty Sick on all shows, and Izzy Spears, Frost Children, Nation, and Evanora Unlimited varying by date. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/3) at 10 AM local. See all dates below.

There's no NYC show at the moment, but the tour poster says "more dates TBA," so stay tuned.

YVES TUMOR: 2023 TOUR

14 Apr–16 Apr –– Coachella Music & Arts Festival –– Indio CA

21 Apr–23 Apr –– Coachella Music & Arts Festival –– Indio CA

Tue 25 Apr –– The Marquee –– Tempe AZ ^&

Thu 27 Apr –– Warehouse Live –– Houston TX ^&

Fri 28 Apr –– Austin Psych Fest –– Austin TX

Sat 29 Apr –– The Factory –– Dallas TX ^&

Mon 1 May –– The Joy Theater –– New Orleans LA ^&

Tue 2 May –– The Eastern –– Atlanta GA ^&

Thu 4 May –– Echostage –– Washington DC *&

Fri 5 May –– Franklin Music Hall –– Philadelphia PA *&

Sat 6 May –– Higher Ground Ballroom –– Burlington VT *&

Sun 7 May –– MTelus –– Montreal QC *&

Tue 9 May –– History –– Toronto ON %&

Wed 10 May –– Majestic –– Detroit MI %&

Fri 12 May –– The Riviera –– Chicago IL %&

Sat 13 May –– First Ave –– Minneapolis MN %&

Mon 15 May –– Ogden Theatre –– Denver CO %&

Wed 17 May –– Knitting Factory Concert House –– Boise ID &

Thu 18 May –– The Vogue Theatre –– Vancouver BC #&

Sat 20 May –– Showbox SoDo –– Seattle WA #&

Sun 21 May –– Roseland Theater –– Portland OR #&

Tue 23 May –– The Warfield –– San Francisco CA #&

Fri 2 Jun –– Primavera Sound –– Barcelona ES

Sun 4 Jun –– Razzmatazz –– Barcelona ES

Wed 7 Jun –– Shoko –– Madrid ES

Fri 9 Jun –– Primavera Sound Madrid –– Madrid ES

Sat 10 Jun –– NOS Primavera Sound –– Porto PT

Tue 7 Nov –– Roxy –– Prague CZ %

Thu 9 Nov –– Progresja –– Warsaw PL %

Sat 11 Nov –– Slaktkyrkan –– Stockholm SE %

Sun 12 Nov –– Vega –– Copenhagen DK %

Tue 14 Nov –– Paradiso –– Amsterdam NL %

Fri 17 Nov –– Huxleys –– Berlin DE %

Tue 21 Nov –– Elysee Montmartre –– Paris FR %

Fri 24 Nov –– New Century Hall –– Manchester UK %

Sun 26 Nov –– O2 Academy Glasgow –– Glasgow UK %

Mon 27 Nov –– 3Olympia –– Dublin IE %

& Pretty Sick

^ Izzy Spears

* Frost Children

% Nation

# Evanora Unlimited