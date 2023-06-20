Yves Tumor announces shows w/ Crack Cloud & The Dare, shares “Operator” video

Yves Tumor released one of the best albums of the year so far, Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds), in March, and they've announced a few new tour dates supporting it, surrounding both weekends of ACL Fest. East Coast shows are with Vancouver collective Crack Cloud (which are set to be their first East Coast US dates) and on the West Coast, they'll be joined by indie sleaze revival act The Dare. See all dates below.

The NYC show is Yves' biggest headlining date here yet, at October 4 at Terminal 5. Tickets to that and all new dates are on sale now.

Yves has also shared a new video for "Operator" from Praise A Lord..., created by Isabela Tellez. Watch it below.

YVES TUMOR: 2023 TOUR

Fri July 28 –– Fuji Rock –– Naeba JP

Sun Aug 6 –– Bleached –– San Diego CA

Wed Oct 4 –– Terminal 5 –– NYC *

Thu Oct 5 –– Roadrunner –– Boston MA *

Sun Oct 8 –– Austin City Limits –– Austin TX

Tue Oct 10 –– The Portal at Area15 –– Las Vegas NV #

Wed Oct 11 –– The Observatory –– Santa Ana CA %

Thu Oct 12 –– The Wiltern –– Los Angeles CA %

Sun Oct 15 –– Austin City Limits –– Austin TX

Sat Nov 4 –– C2C Festival –– Turin IT

Sun Nov 5 –– Ottakringer Brauerei –– Vienna AT ^

Mon Nov 6 –– Theaterfabrik –– Munich DE ^

Tue Nov 7 –– Roxy Prague –– Prague CZ ^

Wed Nov 8 –– Kwadrat –– Krakow PL ^

Thu Nov 9 –– Progresja –– Warsaw PL ^

Sat Nov 11 –– Slaktkyrkan –– Stockholm SE ^

Sun Nov 12 –– Vega –– Copenhagen DE ^

Mon Nov 13 –– Live Music Hall –– Cologne DE ^

Tue Nov 14 –– Paradiso –– Amsterdam NL ^

Wed Nov 15 –– Paradiso –– Amsterdam NL ^

Fri Nov 17 –– Huxleys Neue Welt –– Berlin DE ^

Sat Nov 18 –– Huxleys Neue Welt –– Berlin DE ^

Sun Nov 19 –– Kaufleuten –– Zurich CH ^

Mon Nov 20 –– Botanique - Orangerie –– Brussels BE ^

Tue Nov 21 –– Élysée Montmartre –– Paris FR ^

Wed Nov 22 –– L'Aeronef –– Lille FR ^

Fri Nov 24 –– New Century Hall –– Manchester UK ^

Sat Nov 25 –– Project House –– Leeds UK ^

Sun Nov 26 –– O2 Academy Glasgow –– Glasgow UK ^

Mon Nov 27 –– 3Olympia –– Dublin IE ^

Tue Nov 28 –– Marble Factory –– Bristol UK ^

Wed Nov 29 –– O2 Forum Kentish Town –– London UK @

* w/ Crack Cloud

# w/ The Hellp

% w/ The Dare

^ w/ NATION

@ w/ Ecco2K