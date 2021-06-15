Yves Tumor releases new song “Jackie,” announces tour
Yves Tumor has followed 2020's great Heaven To A Tortured Mind with a new single, "Jackie." The song was co-written and produced by Chris Greatti (who's also worked with Grimes, blink-182, Yungblud, and more), and it's cut from the same big guitar rock cloth as Heaven highlights like "Gospel For A New Century." It comes with a video directed and produced by Actual Objects, who say:
We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on "Jackie" -- we've been massive fans for years. Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. "Jackie" was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques.
Watch/listen below.
Yves Tumor And Its Band have also announced a US 2021 tour and a UK/EU 2021 tour, including a mix of festivals (Pitchfork, III Points, Outside Lands, Day N Vegas, Desert Daze) and club shows in Chicago, Atlanta, DC, NYC, Denver, Seattle, LA, and more.
The NYC show happens October 26 at Webster Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Yves Tumor And Its Band -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Sat Sep 11 2021 —— Cactus Club —— Milwaukee WI
Sun Sep 12 2021 ––– Pitchfork Festival ––– Chicago IL
Sun Sep 12 2021 ––– Empty Bottle ––– Chicago IL
Fri Oct 22 2021 ––– III Points Festival ––– Miami FL
Sun Oct 24 2021 ––– Terminal West ––– Atlanta GA
Mon Oct 25 2021 ––– Union Stage ––– Washington DC
Tue Oct 26 2021 ––– Webster Hall ––– NYC
Fri Oct 29 2021 ––– Warehouse On Watts ––– Philadelphia PA
Sat Oct 30 2021 ––– TBA ––– Austin TX
Sun Oct 31 2021 ––– Outside Lands ––– San Francisco CA
Tue Nov 2 2021 ––– Stanley Hotel ––– Denver CO
Wed Nov 3 2021 ––– Neumos ––– Seattle WA
Mon Nov 8 2021 ––– The Fonda ––– Los Angeles CA
Sat Nov 13 2021 —- Day N Vegas —- Las Vegas NV
Mon Nov 15 2021 —- Desert Daze —- Pioneertown CA
Wed Feb 23 2022 —- Hydrozagadka —- Warsaw PL
Thu Feb 24 2022 —- Meet Factory —- Prague CZ
Sat Feb 26 2022 —- Gretchen —- Berlin DE
Mon Feb 28 2022 —- Vega —- Copenhagen DK
Tue Mar 1 2022 —- Paradiso Noord —- Amsterdam NL
Wed Mar 2 2022 —- Balzaal Vooruit —- Gent BE
Thu Mar 3 2022 —- Trabendo — Paris FR
Sat Mar 5 2022 —- Strange Brew —- Bristol UK
Sun Mar 6 2022 —- Stereo —- Glasgow UK
Mon Mar 7 2022 —- Whelans —- Dublin IE
Tue Mar 8 2022 —- Electric Brixton —- London UK
Wed Mar 9 2022 —- Chalk —- Brighton UK
Thu Mar 10 2022 —- Yes —- Manchester UK