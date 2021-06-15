Yves Tumor releases new song “Jackie,” announces tour

Yves Tumor has followed 2020's great Heaven To A Tortured Mind with a new single, "Jackie." The song was co-written and produced by Chris Greatti (who's also worked with Grimes, blink-182, Yungblud, and more), and it's cut from the same big guitar rock cloth as Heaven highlights like "Gospel For A New Century." It comes with a video directed and produced by Actual Objects, who say:

We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on "Jackie" -- we've been massive fans for years. Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. "Jackie" was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques.

Watch/listen below.

Yves Tumor And Its Band have also announced a US 2021 tour and a UK/EU 2021 tour, including a mix of festivals (Pitchfork, III Points, Outside Lands, Day N Vegas, Desert Daze) and club shows in Chicago, Atlanta, DC, NYC, Denver, Seattle, LA, and more.

The NYC show happens October 26 at Webster Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Yves Tumor And Its Band -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Sat Sep 11 2021 —— Cactus Club —— Milwaukee WI

Sun Sep 12 2021 ––– Pitchfork Festival ––– Chicago IL

Sun Sep 12 2021 ––– Empty Bottle ––– Chicago IL

Fri Oct 22 2021 ––– III Points Festival ––– Miami FL

Sun Oct 24 2021 ––– Terminal West ––– Atlanta GA

Mon Oct 25 2021 ––– Union Stage ––– Washington DC

Tue Oct 26 2021 ––– Webster Hall ––– NYC

Fri Oct 29 2021 ––– Warehouse On Watts ––– Philadelphia PA

Sat Oct 30 2021 ––– TBA ––– Austin TX

Sun Oct 31 2021 ––– Outside Lands ––– San Francisco CA

Tue Nov 2 2021 ––– Stanley Hotel ––– Denver CO

Wed Nov 3 2021 ––– Neumos ––– Seattle WA

Mon Nov 8 2021 ––– The Fonda ––– Los Angeles CA

Sat Nov 13 2021 —- Day N Vegas —- Las Vegas NV

Mon Nov 15 2021 —- Desert Daze —- Pioneertown CA

Wed Feb 23 2022 —- Hydrozagadka —- Warsaw PL

Thu Feb 24 2022 —- Meet Factory —- Prague CZ

Sat Feb 26 2022 —- Gretchen —- Berlin DE

Mon Feb 28 2022 —- Vega —- Copenhagen DK

Tue Mar 1 2022 —- Paradiso Noord —- Amsterdam NL

Wed Mar 2 2022 —- Balzaal Vooruit —- Gent BE

Thu Mar 3 2022 —- Trabendo — Paris FR

Sat Mar 5 2022 —- Strange Brew —- Bristol UK

Sun Mar 6 2022 —- Stereo —- Glasgow UK

Mon Mar 7 2022 —- Whelans —- Dublin IE

Tue Mar 8 2022 —- Electric Brixton —- London UK

Wed Mar 9 2022 —- Chalk —- Brighton UK

Thu Mar 10 2022 —- Yes —- Manchester UK