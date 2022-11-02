Yves Tumor shares new single “God Is A Circle” (watch video)

Yves Tumor has been busy playing shows and festival this year, and the last new music we heard from them was their The Asymptotical World EP last year. That changes now with their release of a new single, "God Is A Circle," via Warp. It's an immediately compelling track, dark and twisty with propulsive drums atop a rattling undercurrent of electronic noise. It was produced by Noah Goldstein, with background vocals by Ecco2K of Drain Gang and Thoom, and an accompanying video directed by previous collaborator Jordan Hemingway. Watch it below.

Order The Asymptotical World on vinyl in the BV store.