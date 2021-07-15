Yves Tumor surprise-releases new EP, expands tour (2nd NYC show included)
Yves Tumor recently released the new song "Jackie," and now they've followed it with a surprise new EP, The Asymptotical World, featuring "Jackie" and five other new songs. Like "Jackie," much of the EP finds Yves continuing to explore their louder art rock side, save for "Tuck," an atmospheric, experimental pop collab with London artist NAKED. The whole EP is pretty great, as you can hear for yourself below.
Yves also expanded their upcoming tour, which now includes a second NYC show at Webster Hall on October 28, two days after the previously-announced Webster Hall show (10/26), which is now sold out. Tickets for the newly-added date go on sale today (7/15) at 10 AM. Updated dates are listed below.
Yves Tumor -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Sat Sep 11 2021 ––– Cactus Club ––– Milwaukee WI (sold out)
Sun Sep 12 2021 ––– Pitchfork Festival ––– Chicago IL
Sun Sep 12 2021 ––– Pitchfork Festival Aftershow @ Empty Bottle ––– Chicago IL
Fri Oct 22 2021 ––– III Points Festival ––– Miami FL
Sun Oct 24 2021 ––– Terminal West ––– Atlanta GA*
Mon Oct 25 2021 ––– Union Stage ––– Washington DC*
Tue Oct 26 2021 ––– Webster Hall ––– NYC* (sold out)
Thu Oct 28 2021 ––– Webster Hall ––– NYC
Fri Oct 29 2021 ––– Making Time Pure Halloween ––– Philadelphia PA*
Sat Oct 30 2021 ––– Levitation ––– Austin TX*
Sun Oct 31 2021 ––– Outside Lands ––– San Francisco CA
Tue Nov 2 2021 ––– Stanley Hotel ––– Denver CO*
Wed Nov 3 2021 ––– Neumos ––– Seattle WA* (sold out)
Sun Nov 7 2021 ––– The Fonda ––– Los Angeles CA
Mon Nov 8 2021 ––– The Fonda ––– Los Angeles CA* (sold out)
Sat Nov 13 2021 —- Day N Vegas —- Las Vegas NV
Sun Nov 14 2021 —- Desert Daze —-CA
Wed Feb 23 2022 —- Praga Centrum —- Warsaw PL
Thu Feb 24 2022 —- Meet Factory —- Prague CZ
Sat Feb 26 2022 —- Gretchen —- Berlin DE
Mon Feb 28 2022 —- Vega —- Copenhagen DK
Tue Mar 1 2022 —- Paradiso Noord —- Amsterdam NL
Wed Mar 2 2022 —- Balzaal Vooruit —- Gent BE
Thu Mar 3 2022 —- Trabendo — Paris FR
Sat Mar 5 2022 —- Strange Brew (Early Show) —- Bristol UK (sold out)
Sat Mar 5 2022 —- Strange Brew (Late Show) —- Bristol UK
Sun Mar 6 2022 —- Stereo —- Glasgow UK
Mon Mar 7 2022 —- Whelans —- Dublin IE
Tue Mar 8 2022 —- Electric Brixton —- London UK
Wed Mar 9 2022 —- Chalk —- Brighton UK
Thu Mar 10 2022 —- Yes (Early Show) —- Manchester UK (sold out)
Thu Mar 10 2022 —- Yes (Late Show) —- Manchester UK
* - w/ ECCO2K