YVETTE announce ‘How the Garden Grows,’ share “B61″ video
Brooklyn's YVETTE have announced new album How the Garden Grows, their first since their 2013 debut, which will be out September 17 via Western Vinyl. A lot has changed since 2013, including the North Brooklyn skyline and DIY music scene YVETTE were a part of, not to menton the group themselves. When the album was started in 2016, they were a duo but drummer Dale Eisinger left during the making of the album, turning YVETTE into a solo project for singer/guitarist Noah Kardos-Fein.
How the Garden Grows finds Kardos-Fein expanding YVETTE's intense, industrial sound into new territory. “At the same time that I was developing techniques to harness the tactile and expressive qualities of my guitar to control a processed synthesizer, I was voraciously consuming the news every day and wrestling with the incomprehensibility of greater existential threats outside any one person’s control – then channeling these themes into lyrics, vocal patterns, and vocal processing,” Kardos-Fein remarked. “I wanted to marry technical experimentation with vocal and lyrical experimentation, to push the limits and see if I could summon the mood of the moment.”
You can get a good sense of YVETTE's new direction on first single "B61" (a bus line many in Brooklyn are familiar with) which marries blasts of building-razing noise with atmospheric layers of textured guitar and synths, as well as Kardos-Fein's soaring vocals that also express panic with the repeated refrain of "It's safe to say I don't feel safe." Listen to that below.
How The Garden Grows tracklist:
1. B61
02 Contact High
03 Warm Up
04 Besides
05 For a Moment
06 Close Quarters
07 Smoke In Your Eyes
08 Best Intentions
09 Translucent
10 Intermission