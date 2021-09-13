Zablozki’s in Williamsburg has closed after 17 years

Zablozki's, the long-running Williamsburg bar at 107 N. 6th St between Berry and Wythe, closed for good on Sunday night. The news came via neighbors Sweetwater Restaurant who wrote on Instagram, "Today is the very last day our longtime neighbors @zablozkisbar are open. Our 17 year relationship comes to an end. Thank you for the good times & the wonderful memories."

Opened in 2004, when N. 6th looked a lot different than it does now, Zabloski's offered reasonably priced drinks, lots of pinball options, a pool table, and they usually had seats open when trendier places were packed. It was always a good place before or after a show at Music Hall of Williamsburg and at North Six before that, or the other venues that once existed on N. 6th St. (Galapagos, Public Assembly, and Cameo, to name three).

Zablozki's, you'll be missed. Many places in Williamsburg have closed permanently since the pandemic started.