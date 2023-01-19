Zach Bryan announces 2023 tour: “I tried my best to make tickets as affordable as possible”

In late 2022, rising country star Zach Bryan released the live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster along with a statement about unfair ticket prices, which promised he would play "a limited number of headline shows next year to which [he's] done all [he] can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show." Now, he announced the 'Burn, Burn, Burn Tour' for this spring, using the ticketing website AXS.com for all dates. In the tour's announcement video, he says that he "tried [his] best to make tickets as affordable as possible" and he recruits comedian Theo Von to take it from there, promising that ticket prices will range from $40-$130 and service fees will range from $10-$20, plus credit card fees and state taxes "that Zach and his sound homies have no control over." He also promises no hidden fees, and is using a ticket registration method that he hopes will help combat bots and scalpers, and says that "tickets purchased on AXS cannot be transferred or sold for profit, they can only be resold at face value on AXS.com." You can register now on AXS by Sunday, January 29 at 10 PM EST to get randomly selected to purchase tickets when the on-sale begins on February 13.

The tour hits NYC on June 23 at Forest Hills Stadium, and he's also doing a two-night stand at Red Rocks (where he recorded All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster), a show at LA's Crypto.com Arena, and more. All dates are listed below.

Zach has also been promising yet another new album, Writers and Fighters. Stay tuned for that. His 2022 studio album American Heartbreak was one of our favorite albums of 2022.

Zach Bryan -- 2023 Tour Dates

WED MAY 10, 2023 John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

FRI MAY 12, 2023 DCU Center, Worcester, MA

SAT MAY 13, 2023 Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, PA

MON MAY 15, 2023 Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA

FRI MAY 19, 2023 Toyota Center, Houston, TX

SAT MAY 20, 2023 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TUE MAY 23, 2023 Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

WED MAY 24, 2023 North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC

FRI MAY 26, 2023 MVP Arena, Albany, NY

SUN MAY 28, 2023 Budweiser Gardens, London, ON

WED MAY 31, 2023 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

FRI JUN 2, 2023 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

FRI JUN 23, 2023 Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

MON JUN 26, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

TUE JUN 27, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

MON AUG 7, 2023 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

WED AUG 9, 2023 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

FRI AUG 11, 2023 BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

MON AUG 14, 2023 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

THU AUG 17, 2023 Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, ID

SAT AUG 19, 2023 T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

SUN AUG 20, 2023 Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA

MON AUG 21, 2023 Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

WED AUG 23, 2023 Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

FRI AUG 25, 2023 Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

SUN AUG 27, 2023 INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

TUE AUG 29, 2023 Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

WED AUG 30, 2023 T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO