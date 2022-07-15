Zach Bryan releases new EP ft. duet with Charles Wesley Godwin, who he’s touring with

One of country music's biggest rising stars at the moment is Zach Bryan, whose recently released major label debut American Heartbreak is also one of the year's best country albums. It has a whopping 34 songs, but it never drags, and the whole thing is endlessly listenable. Zach has clearly been on a creative hot streak, because now -- less than two months after American Heartbreak's release -- he returns with nine more songs, Summertime Blues. He's calling it an EP, even though it's longer than some artists' full-length albums, but hey, when your LPs have 34 songs, your EPs can have 9. Like the album, these songs are instantly-satisfying and effortless to listen to. Zach's a great storyteller and he really knows his way around a hook, and his songs are often deceptively breezy. Even the ones that sound carefree on the surface have layers of depth. Also a nice touch is the duet with Charles Wesley Godwin on "Jamie." Stream the new EP below.

Zach also has tons of tour dates coming up, including several with support from Charles Wesley Godwin. One of the shows with Charles is NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 27.

Zach also plays Lollapalooza, multiple stops of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour (including Camden, NJ and Bethel Woods, NY), new Connecticut festival Sound on Sound, and much more. All dates are listed below.

Zach Bryan -- 2022 Tour Dates

July 15 Canby, OR Wild Hare Music Festival

July 15-17 Whitefish, MT Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival

July 22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 23 Columbus, OH Buckeye Country Superfest

July 25 Indianapolis, IN T CU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

July 28 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

July 29 Fort Smith, AR Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival

July 30 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 04 Chicago, IL Windy City Smoke Out

Aug 12 Gilford, NH Band of NH Pavilion^

Aug 13 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center^

Aug 14 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater^

Aug 18 Lewisburg, WV The State Fair of West Virginia

Aug 20 Alexandria, LA Bulls, Bands, Barrels

Sep 02 Weston, CO Caveman Music Festival

Sep 03 Snowmass Village, CO Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

Sep 10 Chattanooga, TN Moon River Music Festival

Sep 11 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater*

Sep 13 Asheville, NC Exploreashville.com Arena*

Sep 14 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater*

Sep 16 Pryor, OK Born & Raised Festival

Sep 17 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion^

Sep 19 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE*

Sep 21 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Sep 23 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion^

Sep 24-25 Bridgeport, CT Sound On Sound Festival

Sep 27 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17*

Sep 29 Newport, KY Promo West Pavilion at Ovation*

Sep 30 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Oct 02 Minneapolis, MN Surly Brewing Festival Field*

Oct 07 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

Oct 18 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern*

Oct 19 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct 22 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

Oct 25 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater*

Nov 3 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater*

Nov 11 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park*

^ - Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour

* - w/ Charles Wesley Godwin