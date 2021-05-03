Zach Hill forms new band Undo K From Hot, shares “750 Dispel” off upcoming debut LP

Zach Hill (Death Grips, Hella, etc) has a new band, Undo K From Hot, and their debut album G.A.S. Get A Star is due this Friday (5/7). They also released the first single, a noisy, glitchy, abrasive electronic song called "750 Dispel." Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Ziplock Quilts That Kill From Hot

2. 750 Dispel

3. Incomplete Spanks

4. Empty AM

5. Back Pages

6. Missing Information

7. Password Incest

8. Get A Star

9. Crosswalk