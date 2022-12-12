Zack Fox & TisaKorean @ Irving Plaza (pics)

Comedian and rapper Zack Fox brought his rap career to NYC's Irving Plaza on December 9 for a packed headlining show that had the crowd rapping along with him for the entire show. His birthday was three days earlier, and the audience sang happy birthday to him, and Zack also shouted out an audience member named Theresa who was also celebrating a birthday, and who is battling stage 4 cancer, and dedicated his new song "Sipping My Tea" to her. TisaKorean opened the show and also joined Zack during his set for "Stick!", and during his opening set he was joined by Mighty Bay, who also handed out red Solo cups to the crowd before they did their first song.

Zack mentioned he'll be back very soon, so stay tuned. Photos by Edwina Hay continue below...