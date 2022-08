Zamrock band W.I.T.C.H. announce North American tour ahead of Levitation fest

Zambian psych band W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend to Cause Havoc) will be bringing their Zamrock sound to East Coast and Midwest tour dates ahead of their appearance at Austin's Levitation festival. They'll be out with PAINT (Allah Las' Pedrum Siadatian), and stops include Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, Toronto, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Richmond, Nashville, Atlanta, Jacksonville, New Orleans and more. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn stop on the tour is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 11. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM local time.

W.I.T.C.H. - 2022 TOUR DATES

OCT 3 - TURF CLUB - ST PAUL, MN

OCT 4 - EMPTY BOTTLE - CHICAGO, IL

OCT 5 - THIRD MAN CASS CORRIDOR - DETROIT, MI

OCT 7 - HORSESHOE TAVERN - TORONTO, ON

OCT 8 - BAR LE RITZ - MONTREAL, QC

OCT 9 - THE DRAKE - AMHERST, MA

OCT 11 - MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG - BROOKLYN, NY

OCT 13 - CRYSTAL BALLROOM - BOSTON, MA

OCT 14 - JOHNNY BRENDAS - PHILADELPHIA, PA

OCT 15 - RICHMOND MUSIC HALL - RICHMOND, VA

OCT 17 - THIRD MAN RECORDS - NASHVILLE, TN

OCT 18 - THE GREY EAGLE - ASHEVILLE, NC

OCT 19 - THE EARL - ATLANTA, GA

OCT 20 - THE JESSIE (SCREENING + Q&A) - JACKSONVILLE, FL

OCT 21 - WJCT SOUNDSTAGE - JACKSONVILLE, FL

OCT 22 - THE CENTER FOR SUBTROPICAL AFFAIRS - MIAMIFL

OCT 23 - NEW WORLD BREWERY - TAMPA, FL

OCT 25 - ONE EYED JACKS - NEW ORLEANS, LA

OCT 27 - LEVITATION - AUSTIN, TX