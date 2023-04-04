Zamrock legends W.I.T.C.H. announce first album in 39 years, share “Avalanche of Love” ft. Sampa the Great

Zamrock icons W.I.T.C.H. have announced Zango, the group's first album in 39 years. The album is also the first release on the newly launched Desert Daze Sound, the label started by California's Desert Daze Festival through Partisan Records. It's out June 2.

The album was made with the current lineup of the group, which includes founding member Jagari, along with long-running member Patrick Mwondela on keys, Altın Gün's Nico Mauskoviç, and Jacco Gardner, who produced the album. The new single is "Avalanche of Love," which features Sampa the Great. Watch the video below.

W.I.T.C.H have also announced 2023 tour dates, which has them out with Death Valley Girls and Abraxas. Those include a NYC show at Brooklyn Bowl on June 24. All dates are listed below.

Check out Zango's artwork and tracklist below.

Zango:

By The Time You Realize

Waile

Nshingilile

Streets Of Lusaka

Unimvwesha Shuga

Avalanche Of Love

Malango

Stop The Rot

These Eyes Of Mine

Message From WITCH

W.I.T.C.H - 2023 Tour Dates

03 JUNE 2023 / US / Chicago, IL / The Empty Bottle **

04 JUNE 2023 / US / Columbus, OH / Natalie’s **

06 JUNE 2023 / US / Troy, NY / No Fun **

07 JUNE 2023 / US / New Haven, CT / Space Ballroom **

09 JUNE 2023 / US / Portland, ME / Portland House of Music **

10 JUNE 2023 / US / Burlington, VT / Burlington Discover Jazz Festival

11 JUNE 2023 / US / Ardmore, PA / Ardmore Music Hall **

13 JUNE 2023 / US / Charleston, SC / Pour House **

15 JUNE 2023 / US / Atlanta, GA / Terminal West **

16 JUNE 2023 / US / Knoxville, TN / Barley’s **

17 JUNE 2023 / US / Louisville, KY / Whirling Tiger **

18 JUNE 2023 / US / Indianapolis, IN / Square Cat Vinyl **

20 JUNE 2023 / US / Cincinnati, OH / Woodward Theater **

22 JUNE 2023 / US / Baltimore, MD / The Lyric ^

23 JUNE 2023 / US / Washington, DC / Black Cat **

24 JUNE 2023 / US / Brooklyn, NY / Brooklyn Bowl **

** w/ Death Valley Girls and Abraxas

^ w/ Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade

4 AUG 2023 / US / Seattle, WA / Tractor Tavern

5-6 AUG 2023 / US / Portland, OR / Pickathon

8 AUG 2023 / US / Sacramento, CA / Harlows

9 AUG 2023 / US / San Francisco, CA / Great American Music Hall

11 AUG 2023 / US / San Jose, CA / San Jose Jazz Festival

12 AUG 2023 / US / Los Angeles, CA / The Regent

14 AUG 2023 / US / San Diego, CA / Music Box

15 AUG 2023 / US / Phoenix, AZ / Rebel Lounge

16 AUG 2023 / US / Tucson, AZ / Club Congress

18 AUG 2023 / US / Austin, TX / Far Out Lounge

19 AUG 2023 / US / Dallas, TX / Deep Ellum Art Co.

20 AUG 2023 / US / Oklahoma City, OK / Beer City Music Hall

22 AUG 2023 / US / Sante Fe, NM / Meow Wolf

23 AUG 2023 / US / Denver, CO / Bluebird Theater