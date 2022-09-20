Zamrock legends W.I.T.C.H. release first new song since 1984 (listen)

Zamrock legends W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc) have released their first new song since 1984, a fantastic percussion-heavy track called "Waile." The single also marks the first release with W.I.T.C.H. co-founder and vocalist Emmanuel "Jagari" Chanda since 1977. Keyboardist Patrick Mwondela says:

"Waile" was one of the songs that I brought to the WITCH when I joined in 1978. While it was played live often back in the day, it was never recorded until the new formation of the band picked it up 43 years later during a rehearsal on an island in Kenya, where the band embraced it and made it their own. A few months after that, they gave it a new lease of life by recording it in Lusaka’s legendary DB Studios. Sang in my native language Luvale, the subject matter is a nostalgic wailing for home of ancient African tribes that would eventually settle in Zambia.

"Waile" has rich harmonies on the chorus and a driving guitar refrain, and it's a total jam. The Zambian band premiered the song back in July, recording it live for KEXP. Check out the music video and live recording below.

W.I.T.C.H. were recently featured on "Can I Live" off fellow Zambian Sampa The Great's new album As Above, So Below (Sampa's uncle was an early member of W.I.T.C.H.). The band is also gearing up for a North American tour ahead of their appearance at Levitation festival in Austin. The tour stops in NYC on October 11 at Music Hall of Williamsburg with opener PAINT. All dates below.

W.I.T.C.H. - 2022 TOUR DATES

OCT 3 - TURF CLUB - ST PAUL, MN

OCT 4 - EMPTY BOTTLE - CHICAGO, IL

OCT 5 - THIRD MAN CASS CORRIDOR - DETROIT, MI

OCT 7 - HORSESHOE TAVERN - TORONTO, ON

OCT 8 - BAR LE RITZ - MONTREAL, QC

OCT 9 - THE DRAKE - AMHERST, MA

OCT 11 - MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG - BROOKLYN, NY

OCT 13 - CRYSTAL BALLROOM - BOSTON, MA

OCT 14 - JOHNNY BRENDAS - PHILADELPHIA, PA

OCT 15 - RICHMOND MUSIC HALL - RICHMOND, VA

OCT 17 - THIRD MAN RECORDS - NASHVILLE, TN

OCT 18 - THE GREY EAGLE - ASHEVILLE, NC

OCT 19 - THE EARL - ATLANTA, GA

OCT 20 - THE JESSIE (SCREENING + Q&A) - JACKSONVILLE, FL

OCT 21 - WJCT SOUNDSTAGE - JACKSONVILLE, FL

OCT 22 - THE CENTER FOR SUBTROPICAL AFFAIRS - MIAMIFL

OCT 23 - NEW WORLD BREWERY - TAMPA, FL

OCT 25 - ONE EYED JACKS - NEW ORLEANS, LA

OCT 27 - LEVITATION - AUSTIN, TX