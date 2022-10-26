Zebra Katz announces ‘Less Is Moor’ tour with Morenxxx

Dance-rap trailblazer Zebra Katz has announced a headlining North American tour in support of his 2020 debut LP Less Is Moor, which came eight years after his breakthrough single "Ima Read," and which he couldn't properly tour in North America due to COVID. The tour runs through the month of November and features Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist and producer Morenxxx opening. All dates are listed below.

The Less Is Moor Tour stops in NYC on November 19 at Market Hotel in Brooklyn. Tickets are available now.

Read more about "Ima Read" in our list of 20 great songs that mix hip hop & dance music not by Beyoncé or Drake. Stream Less Is Moor, watch the classic "Ima Read" video, and check out a Morenxxx video below...

Zebra Katz -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/3 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

11/4 Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

11/5 Vancouver, BC @ Paradise

11/6 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

11/16 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

11/17 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlies

11/18 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

11/19 New York, NY @ Market Hotel

11/20 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

11/22 Boston, MA @ Middle East

11/23 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/24 Montreal, QC @ Newspeak

11/25 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison