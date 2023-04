Zella Day announces summer tour

Zella Day has announced a tour supporting her sophomore album, 2022's Sunday In Heaven. The tour kicks off in mid-June in Atlanta, and includes stops in DC, Boston, Montreal, St. Paul, Phoenix, LA, Spokane, Dallas, and more. See all dates below.

Zella stops in NYC on June 21 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local.

Zella Day -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri, APR 14 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park

May. 5 - 6, 2023 Seattle, WA @ Belltown Bloom 2023

Wed, JUN 14 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Thu, JUN 15 Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

Fri, JUN 16 Washington, DC @ Union Stage - DC

Sat, JUN 17 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Mon, JUN 19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wed, JUN 21 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu, JUN 22 Montreal, Canada @ Café Campus

Sat, JUN 24 Toronto, Canada @ Velvet Underground

Tue, JUN 27 Detroit, MI @ El Club

Fri, JUN 30 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Sat, JUL 1 St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wed, JUL 19 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Fri, JUL 21 West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

Sat, JUL 22 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Tue, JUL 25 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Wed, JUL 26 Vancouver, Canada @ Fox Cabaret

Fri, JUL 28 Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo House Of Music

Sat, JUL 29 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

Tue, AUG 1 Boise, ID @ Neurolux Lounge

Wed, AUG 2 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Sat, AUG 5 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Thu, AUG 10 Dallas, TX @ Dada Dallas

Fri, AUG 11 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall