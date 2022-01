ZelooperZ put out one of the best rap albums of 2021 with Van Goghs Left Ear (released on Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade label), and he appears on the new Earl Sweatshirt album that's out tomorrow, and he also just announced his first-ever headlining tour. It hits Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, Austin, LA, and San Francisco.

The Brooklyn show is March 23 at Elsewhere Zone One, and tickets go on sale Friday (1/14) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.