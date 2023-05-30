ZelooperZ plots summer tour

Detroit rapper ZelooperZ is gearing up for his "Traptastic" North American tour, kicking off in early June. The tour follows the release of newest album Microphone Fiend back in March and EP Might Not Make It in January. The month-long Traptastic tour spans both coasts and closes with a hometown show. Tickets are on sale now.

Zelooperz hits NYC on June 21 at Market Hotel in Brooklyn. All dates below.

Zelooperz -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/9 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

6/10 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

6/11 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

6/13 Oakland, CA @ New Parish

6/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

6/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/18 Dallas, TX @ Trees

6/19 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

6/21 New York, NY @ Market Hotel

6/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

6/25 Toronto, ON @ Garrison

6/26 Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop

6/27 Detroit, MI @ Shelter