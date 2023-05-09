Zola Jesus announces East Coast shows

Zola Jesus (aka Nika Roza Danilova) has announced a pair of East Coast shows in June. She released Arkhon, her first album in five years, in 2022, and she'll be in NYC on June 22 at Le Poisson Rouge with support from Nordra. It's part of the venue's 15th anniversary series, and tickets are on sale now.

ZJ continues on to Asheville, NC later in the month for a show on June 24 at Burial Forestry Camp as part of Burial Beer Co.'s "Anno X" event with Beach Fossils, Automatic, and Black Marble. Tickets for that are still available, as well.