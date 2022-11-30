Zulu announce new album ‘A New Tomorrow,’ share new song & video (exclusive yellow vinyl)

LA hardcore band Zulu signed to Flatspot Records last year and released My People... Hold On / Our Day Will Come, a compilation of their first two EPs, and now they've finally announced their much-anticipated full-length album, A New Tomorrow, due March 3 via Flatspot. Zulu self-produced the album, and it includes features from Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan, Truth Cult's Paris Roberts, and Playytime’s Obioma Ugonna.

The first single is "Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)," a dose of bludgeoning, bone-crushing metallic hardcore about people who benefit from appropriating Black culture but never have to deal with the actual racism that Black communities face. Vocalist Anaiah Lei says:

Everyone wants to be black, but nobody really wants to be black. People take from our culture, use our language and surround themselves with people from the culture which in turn makes them believe they are a part of it. Those that will benefit from it when people in our community are looked down upon for being how they were born.

Listen and watch the video (filmed by Anaiah and guitarist Dez Yusuf) below.

We've also got an exclusive yellow vinyl variant of A New Tomorrow, limited to 400 copies worldwide, and you can pre-order yours now while they last. Here's a mock-up:

Zulu also have tons of tour dates coming up, including a run with OFF! this December, and a run opening Show Me The Body's 2023 tour, alongside Jesus Piece, Scowl, and TRiPP JONES. As previously mentioned, the run with Show Me The Body hits NYC on March 24 at Brooklyn Steel.

Zulu also play Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival, the UK's Outbreak Fest, and more. All dates are listed below.

Zulu A New Tomorrow loading...

Tracklist

1. Africa

2. For Sista Humphrey

3. Our Day Is Now

4. Music To Driveby

5. Where I'm From (Ft. Pierce Jordan & Obioma Ugonna)

6. Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)

7. Shine Eternally

8. Must I Only Share My Pain

9. Lyfe Az A Shorty Shun B So Ruff

10. From Tha Gods To Earth

11. Créme De Cassis By Aleisia Miller & Precious Tucker

12. We're More Than This

13. 52 Fatal Strikes (Ft. Paris Roberts)

14. Divine Intervention

15. Who Jah Bless No One Curse

Zulu -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

w/ OFF!

12/8 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/9 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

12/12 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

12/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

12/14 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

12/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

1/28 - Baltimore, MD @ Disturbin’ The Peace Fest

w/ Show Me The Body + Jesus Piece + Scowl + TRiPP JONES

2/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

2/10 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

2/11 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

2/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

2/14 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

2/15 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

2/16 - Gainsville, FL @ The Wooly

2/17 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

2/18 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

2/19 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

2/21 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/22 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

2/24 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

2/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

2/26 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

2/28 - Orange County, CA @ The Observatory

3/14 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

3/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue

3/16 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/17 - Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

3/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

3/19 - Montreal, QC @ Corona

3/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/22 - Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

3/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/27 + 5/28 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival

6/22-24 - Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air

6/23-25 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

6/23-25 - Ferropolis, GER @ Full Force Fest