Zulu opening SASAMI tour, playing shows with Gulch

Not only does SASAMI go in a heavier rock direction on her new album Squeeze (which features contributions from the metal band Barishi and Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren, plus other non-metal musicians), she's also taking a great hardcore band on tour with her: Zulu. Zulu open the first leg of the tour, including the Brooklyn show (3/25 at Music of Williamsburg), and they also play some Texas shows with the soon-to-break-up Gulch and an Atlanta-area show with Drain.
The second leg of SASAMI's tour will be opened by Staten Island's grungy Jigsaw Youth, who also play a Brooklyn show on 3/11 at The Sultan Room before leaving town.
Last year, Zulu released My People...Hold On / Our Day Will Come, a compilation of their first two EPs, on Flatspot Records. Stream that below.
SASAMI -- 2022 Tour Dates
3/4 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church #
3/5 - Woodstock, NY @ The Colony #
3/6 - Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar #
3/8 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s #
3/10 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor #
3/11 - Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover
3/21 - Nashville, TN @ The End #
3/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage #
3/24 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat #
3/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #
3/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #
3/27 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia #
3/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe %
3/31 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe %
4/1 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %
4/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %
4/3 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge %
4/5 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %
4/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room %
4/8 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder %
4/9 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge %
4/10 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza %
4/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %
4/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %
4/21 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * - SOLD OUT
4/22 - Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *
4/23 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *
4/25 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * -SOLD OUT
4/26 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *
4/28 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse * - SOLD OUT
4/29 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *
4/30 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *
5/2 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * - SOLD OUT
5/3 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *
5/4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * - SOLD OUT
5/6 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *
5/7 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *
5/9 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol * - SOLD OUT
5/10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * - SOLD OUT
5/11 - Stockholm, SE @ Fallan
5/12 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * - SOLD OUT
5/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * - SOLD OUT
5/15 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * - SOLD OUT
5/17 - Vienna, AT @ WUK * - SOLD OUT
5/18 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *
5/19 - Munich, DE @ Strom * - SOLD OUT
5/22 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion ^
5/24 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^
5/25 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheatre ^
5/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^
5/31 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^
6/1 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^
6/3 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
6/4 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^
6/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
6/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^
6/11 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^
6/13 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^
6/14 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^
# w/ Zulu
% w/ Jigsaw Youth
* w/ Mitski
^ w/ Haim
Zulu -- 2022 Tour Dates
3/16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Doghouse#
3/18 - Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks^
3/19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theatre^
3/20 - Austin, TX @ Meanwhile Brewery^
* - w/ SASAMI
^ - w/ Gulch
# - w/ Drain, Pain of Truth, Ingrown