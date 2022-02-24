Zulu opening SASAMI tour, playing shows with Gulch

Not only does SASAMI go in a heavier rock direction on her new album Squeeze (which features contributions from the metal band Barishi and Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren, plus other non-metal musicians), she's also taking a great hardcore band on tour with her: Zulu. Zulu open the first leg of the tour, including the Brooklyn show (3/25 at Music of Williamsburg), and they also play some Texas shows with the soon-to-break-up Gulch and an Atlanta-area show with Drain.

The second leg of SASAMI's tour will be opened by Staten Island's grungy Jigsaw Youth, who also play a Brooklyn show on 3/11 at The Sultan Room before leaving town.

Last year, Zulu released My People​.​.​.​Hold On / Our Day Will Come, a compilation of their first two EPs, on Flatspot Records. Stream that below.

--

SASAMI -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/4 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church #

3/5 - Woodstock, NY @ The Colony #

3/6 - Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar #

3/8 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s #

3/10 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor #

3/11 - Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

3/21 - Nashville, TN @ The End #

3/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage #

3/24 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

3/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

3/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

3/27 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia #

3/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe %

3/31 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe %

4/1 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %

4/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %

4/3 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge %

4/5 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

4/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room %

4/8 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder %

4/9 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge %

4/10 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza %

4/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

4/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

4/21 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * - SOLD OUT

4/22 - Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *

4/23 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

4/25 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * -SOLD OUT

4/26 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

4/28 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse * - SOLD OUT

4/29 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

4/30 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *

5/2 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * - SOLD OUT

5/3 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *

5/4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * - SOLD OUT

5/6 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

5/7 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

5/9 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol * - SOLD OUT

5/10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * - SOLD OUT

5/11 - Stockholm, SE @ Fallan

5/12 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * - SOLD OUT

5/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * - SOLD OUT

5/15 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Vienna, AT @ WUK * - SOLD OUT

5/18 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *

5/19 - Munich, DE @ Strom * - SOLD OUT

5/22 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion ^

5/24 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

5/25 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheatre ^

5/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5/31 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6/1 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park ^

6/3 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6/4 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

6/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

6/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6/11 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^

6/13 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

6/14 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^

# w/ Zulu

% w/ Jigsaw Youth

* w/ Mitski

^ w/ Haim

Zulu loading...

Zulu -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/4 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church*

3/5 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony*

3/6 - Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar*

3/8 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s*

3/10 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor*

3/16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Doghouse#

3/18 - Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks^

3/19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theatre^

3/20 - Austin, TX @ Meanwhile Brewery^

3/21 - Nashville, TN @ The End*

3/22 - Altanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage*

3/24 - DC @ Black Cat*

3/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*

3/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

3/27 - Boston, MA @ Sonia*

* - w/ SASAMI

^ - w/ Gulch

# - w/ Drain, Pain of Truth, Ingrown