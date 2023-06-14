Zulu release cover of Slipknot’s “Wait and Bleed”

Zulu release cover of Slipknot&#8217;s &#8220;Wait and Bleed&#8221;

photo by Angela Owens

The great LA hardcore band Zulu have released a cover of Slipknot's classic "Wait and Bleed" for the Spotify Singles series. They stay pretty faithful to the original, with some genuinely great clean vocals mixed with Anaiah Lei's trademark barks, and they definitely also give it the Zulu twist. They also did a new version of "Shine Eternally," the instrumental funk/soul track from their great 2023 debut LP A New Tomorrow, and this version's got soulful guest vocals from King Isis. Check out both tracks below.

We recently caught Zulu on the beach in Atlantic City at Adjacent Fest and they'll be back in the area for The Tribes of Da Moon at NYC's Bowery Ballroom in August.

