Zulu, Soul Glo, Buggin, Move, End It, Bleed the Pigs, Burn & more playing Tribes of Da Moon in NYC

Dark Side Of Da Moon, "an event that celebrates and centers the voices of Black artists in the hardcore music scene," was started by members of Zulu, Buggin, Move, and more as a short tour that took place on the East Coast of 2021 and the West Coast in 2022, and now it's turning into a two-day festival called The Tribes of Da Moon happening at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on August 19 & 20.

The stacked lineup features the previously mentioned Zulu, Buggin, and Move, as well as Soul Glo, End It, Truth Cult, Thirdface, Burn, Adrienne, LustSickPuppy, Playytime, Hide, Kharma, Ballista, Bazooka, Shawty, Knife Wound, and a comeback set from Bleed The Pigs with Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan and Nick and Crumb of Move in the band.

Tickets (one-day and two-day passes) go on sale Friday (4/14) at 10 AM. Check out the Digable Planets-referencing poster below.

When Zulu played NYC last month, Pierce Jordan joined them for his guest vocals on "Where I'm From," which Playytime’s Obioma Ugonna appears on too. In case you missed it, watch: