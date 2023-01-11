Zulu tap Soul Glo, Eric Andre & Playytime for new song & video, “Where I’m From”

LA hardcore band Zulu have shared "Where I'm From," the second single off their anticipated debut album A New Tomorrow, and this one features Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan and Playytime’s Obioma Ugonna, who trade off piercing screams with Zulu vocalist Anaiah Lei and drummer/backing vocalist Christine Cadette over the song's menacing yet danceable groove. Pierce and Obi also both appear in the video, and though the song is not a Digable Planets cover, the video is an homage to A Tribe Called Quest's "Scenario" video and also stars Eric Andre and ends with a tribute to the late Phife Dawg. The whole thing is awesome and you can check it out below.

Zulu are gearing up to open Show Me The Body's 2023 tour, alongside Jesus Piece, Scowl, and TRiPP JONES. That hits NYC on March 24 at Brooklyn Steel. They also play the Trapped Under Ice-headlined Disturbin' The Peace in Baltimore this month, Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival, the UK's Outbreak Fest, and more. All dates are listed below.

A New Tomorrow comes out March 3 via Flatspot, and we've got an exclusive transparent yellow vinyl, limited to just 400 copies. Pre-order yours now.

Speaking of Soul Glo and Scowl, both were announced for Coachella 2023 yesterday.

Zulu -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/28 - Baltimore, MD @ Disturbin’ The Peace Fest

w/ Show Me The Body + Jesus Piece + Scowl + TRiPP JONES

2/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

2/10 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

2/11 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

2/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

2/14 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

2/15 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

2/16 - Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly

2/17 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

2/18 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

2/19 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

2/21 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/22 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

2/24 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

2/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

2/26 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

2/28 - Orange County, CA @ The Observatory

3/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

3/3 - Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz @ Vets Hall

3/4 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

3/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

3/7 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/8 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

3/9 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

3/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

3/12 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

3/14 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

3/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue

3/16 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

3/17 - Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

3/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

3/19 - Montreal, QC @ Corona

3/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

3/22 - Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

3/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/27 + 5/28 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival

6/22-24 - Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air

6/23-25 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

6/23-25 - Ferropolis, GER @ Full Force Fest