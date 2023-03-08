Zwei Null Zwei (GVSB, Make-Up, Edsel) share debut single

Zwei Null Zwei, the krautrock influenced Brooklyn band made up of former DC scene mainstays Eli Janney (Girls Against Boys), James Canty (Nation of Ulysses, The Make-Up, Ted Leo + Pharmacists), Sohrab Habibion (Edsel, SAVAK), and Geoff Sanoff (Edsel), have shared their debut single. "Productivity" jams hypnotically on a single chord and a relentless beat with occasional shouts of "More to do! Less time to do it!", while "No Reference" slows the pace, floating on a synth-heavy groove. Give both a spin below.

The group say they will be playing a few shows in May and June, details still to come. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Sohrab's other band, SAVAK (which sometimes includes Canty and Sanoff) have a few upcoming shows, including a run opening for Ted Leo's reunited '90s band Chisel. Those hit NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on May 14. All dates are listed below.

zwei null zwei ep loading...

EDSEL - 2023 TOUR DATES

3/23 @ Gold Sounds (NYC)

3/24 @ Comet Ping Pong (DC)

3/25 @ Ortlieb's (Philly)

20 April @ Schokoladen (BERLIN w/Clear History)

5/12 @ First Unitarian Church (Philly w/CHISEL)

5/13 @ Black Cat (DC w/CHISEL + Bed Maker)

5/14 @ LPR (NYC w/CHISEL)