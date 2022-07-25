ZZ Top add fall dates to 2022 tour supporting new album ‘RAW‘

Texas boogie rock legends ZZ Top are currently on the road with Willie Nelson as part of his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival tour, but they've just announced fall headline dates that have them out October through December. All dates are listed below.

There are two NYC-area shows: Long Island's The Paramount on October 5 and Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on October 18. Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, ZZ Top just released RAW: That Little Ol' Band From Texas Original Soundtrack, a live album made without an audience that the original lineup of the band -- Billy F Gibbons, the late Dusty Hill and Frank Beard -- recorded during the making of the 2019 Netflix documentary about them. The directors wanted scenes of them playing live for the film and the band ended up playing a full set, including such classics as "La Grange" and more. You can listen to that below.

ZZ TOP - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUL 26 - Pier Six Pavilion Baltimore, MD

JUL 27 - Delaware State Fairgrounds Harrington, DE

JUL 29 - Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH

JUL 30 - Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

JUL 31 - The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA

AUG 2 - Atlantic Union Bank Pavillion Portsmouth, VA

AUG 3 - Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC

AUG 5 - White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC

AUG 6 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta, GA

AUG 7 - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville, SC

AUG 10 - Cape Cod Melody Tent Hyannis, MA

AUG 12 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford, NH

AUG 13 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, NY

AUG 14 - Darien Lake Amphitheater Darien Center, NY

AUG 16 - Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA

AUG 17 - Missouri State Fairgrounds Sedalia, MO

AUG 18 - Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO

AUG 20 - Mystic Lake Casino Prior Lake, MN

AUG 21 - Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE

AUG 23 - Five Flags Center Dubuque, IA

AUG 24 - The Sylvee Madison, WI

AUG 26 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN

AUG 27 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater Beaver Dam, KY

AUG 28 - Appalachian Wireless Arena Pikeville, KY

SEP 17 - Hard Rock Live Tulsa Catoosa, OK

SEP 21 - Murphy Arts District El Dorado, AR

SEP 23 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX

SEP 24 - Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX

SEP 25 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX

OCT 1 - Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA

OCT 4 - The Altria Richmond, VA

OCT 5 - The Paramount Huntington, NY

OCT 7 - Shippensburg University Shippensburg, PA

OCT 8 - Community Arts Center Willamsport, PA

OCT 14 - The Palace Albany, NY

OCT 15 - Foxwoods Mashantucket, CT

OCT 16 - The Flynn Burlington, VT

OCT 18 - The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

OCT 19 - Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME

OCT 21 - Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City, NJ

OCT 23 - Warner Theatre Erie, PA

NOV 7 - Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center Paducah, KY

NOV 9 - Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds - Anderson Music Hall Hiawassee, GA

NOV 11 - Peabody Auditorium Daytona Beach, FL

NOV 13 - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Pompano Beach, FL

DEC 3 - The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

DEC 4 - The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

DEC 7 - The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

DEC 9 - The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

DEC 10 - The Venetian Las Vegas, NV