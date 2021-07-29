ZZ Top to continue tour after Dusty Hill’s death

Iconic ZZ Top bassist/vocalist Dusty Hill just passed away at the age of 72, and in the wake of his death, his bandmates say they'll continue without him. In a text message to radio host Eddie Trunk, guitarist and vocalist Billy Gibbons said their current tour, which runs through December and picks up again in April of 2022, would keep going.

"Received this just now via text from Billy Gibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill," Eddie wrote. "Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, 'Let the show go on!' and... with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes."

Dusty had recently had to sit out shows because of a "hip issue;" the band's guitar tech of two decades, Elwood Francis, filled in for him.