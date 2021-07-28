ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill, RIP

ZZ Top's iconic bassist/vocalist Dusty Hill has passed away at age 72. His bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard broke the news, writing:

We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C.” You will be missed greatly, amigo.

Last week, Dusty had to sit out a ZZ Top show due to a hip issue.

Rest in peace, Dusty.

Watch a live video and see tributes from John Fogerty, Jason Isbell, Bun B, Flea, David Coverdale, Primitive Man, and other musicians below...